From today, in the so-called “red light district” of Amsterdam, smoking marijuana on the street is no longer allowed

Starting today, in the so-called “red light district” of Amsterdam it won’t be possible no more smoking marijuana on the street. Anyone who does not respect the new rules risks a fine of 100 euros. The use of marijuana will remain permitted indoors and on coffee shop terraces. The ban is part of a broader plan wanted by the center-left mayor Femke Halsema to limit the consequences of some problems with which the city, also a destination for tourism linked to the consumption of marijuana and legal prostitution, has been dealing with for some time and thus improve its livability .

For example, a communication campaign was launched a few weeks ago to limit the influx of tourists into the city who contribute little to the local economy and mainly create problems and inconvenience for residents. There is also an ongoing discussion on the opportunity to move the “red light district” elsewhere, the one where many sex workers work and which attracts thousands of people every day, also in this case with various problems of public order and the people who work there.

Finally, with similar objectives, another communication campaign aimed at those already in the city was launched: it is called “How to Amsterdam” and consists of a series of online notices, for example on the prohibition of urinating in public, the risks of alcohol abuse, loud noises and illegal drug purchases.