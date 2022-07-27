Home World Gas, new cuts from Moscow but now Gazprom production is also collapsing
World

Gas, new cuts from Moscow but now Gazprom production is also collapsing

by admin
Gas, new cuts from Moscow but now Gazprom production is also collapsing

analysesSupplies stall

Prices around 200 euros per Ttf not only today but until spring, according to future indications. However, Moscow is also beginning to suffer: Gazprom is forced to slow down the fields, to the point that in July it extracted 35% less than a year ago

by Sissi Bellomo

Agreement in the EU to cut gas against Moscow’s blackmail

Russian gas supplies have collapsed as planned since the early morning hours of Wednesday 27, when flows in the Nord Stream dropped from 40 to 20% of capacity: a shutdown of the taps that has already reduced deliveries to Eni to 27 million cubic meters in the day, about a fifth less than the average volumes it had received after the pipeline restart on 21 July.

The price of fuel has risen again, for the sixth consecutive session, going up to …

See also  Yemen, ceasefire for Ramadan. A glimpse into the bloodiest war

You may also like

USA: in 10 years arms manufacturers have earned...

Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 28 July

“Your words worthy of Goebbels”. The faithful one...

The grain ships stopped in Odessa. “Pact at...

Hungary, Orban’s shocking phrase: “Willing to mix, but...

The Himars against the bridge to isolate the...

Le Mans, stabs passers-by in the street, shouting...

Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemns attack on Turkish...

Criminal investigation against Trump begins: “He planned the...

Japan’s new confirmed cases of new crown hit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy