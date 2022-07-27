Russian gas supplies have collapsed as planned since the early morning hours of Wednesday 27, when flows in the Nord Stream dropped from 40 to 20% of capacity: a shutdown of the taps that has already reduced deliveries to Eni to 27 million cubic meters in the day, about a fifth less than the average volumes it had received after the pipeline restart on 21 July.

The price of fuel has risen again, for the sixth consecutive session, going up to …