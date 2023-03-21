Home World Gastoz lost his wallet | Entertainment
Nenad Marniković Gastoz complained to his followers and revealed that he was left without a wallet in which he had numerous valuables.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Former reality TV participant and rapper Nenad Marinković Gastoz posted on his Instagram and revealed that he had lost his wallet.

A few hours after the singer Nikola Rokvic shared the same news situation on the networks with a request that only the documents be returned to him, Gastoz wrote a post in which he did not hide his anger. He complained to his fans that his wallet with money and all documents was missing, and expressed his disappointment over that.

The biggest problem, as the singer says, is not money, but documents and passports because he has to travel to another country tomorrow. “And since no one found the wallet, nor did anyone report anything, no one did anything… What a mess we’ve become,” he began, then added:

“The wallet from Cuba that I found and returned from Exit a couple of years ago, also returned, because I found a person through Facebook. French papers, cards, insurance… At least this head is known in this country, could is that someone to at least leave it somewhere on the forum so that someone calls me after he has taken the money… What the hell… And he needs to go on a journey of only 9,000 km. How to do everything in 24 hours?”, wrote is Gastoz.

