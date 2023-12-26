Home » Gaza, among the rubble of al-Maghazi: “Israel does not spare civilians. We were hit without warning and without evacuation instructions”
Gaza, among the rubble of al-Maghazi: "Israel does not spare civilians. We were hit without warning and without evacuation instructions"

Gaza, among the rubble of al-Maghazi: “Israel does not spare civilians. We were hit without warning and without evacuation instructions”

A resident inspects the rubble of the destroyed buildings ad Al-Maghazithe day after the refugee camp in the center of Gaza was hit by Israeli airstrikes. Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Tel Aviv raid killed at least 70 people on Christmas Eve. “The Israeli army does not spare civilians. They bombed a house in the area of Barkat Al-Waz, causing vast and enormous destruction and panic in the hearts of my children. My son said to me: ‘Protect me, what is happening? I can not breathe’. What should we do? We are civilized, we live peacefully, we seek safety and protection. But we were suddenly hit by Israeli warplanes without any warning or instruction to evacuate the area,” the desperate words of Zeyad Awadan inhabitant of the refugee camp.

