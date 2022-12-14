Home World Germany, houses of Last Generation environmentalists searched: “They wanted to form a criminal organization”
Germany, houses of Last Generation environmentalists searched: "They wanted to form a criminal organization"

Germany, houses of Last Generation environmentalists searched: "They wanted to form a criminal organization"

BERLIN – Police raid on the apartments of eleven “Last Generation” activists: on Tuesday at dawn it was the same environmentalists who sounded the alarm on Twitter, saying that the investigators were seizing computers and mobile phones. The prosecutor confirmed the searches and investigations: he suspects that the eleven were forming “a criminal organization”. A heavy accusation, against an openly non-violent organization.

