In Germany the interview in which Emmanuel Macron warns Europe against becoming a “vassal” of the United States and in which it invites not to follow “the orders of others” on Taiwan, has stirred up a storm. Criticisms rained down from the majority and from the opposition. And in this interview with Republicthe foreign affairs manager of the SPD, Nils Schmidexplains why Berlin considers the French president’s mission to China “failed” and why it is a pity for Europe: “Ursula von der Leyen was treated like an ornament.