BERLIN – It is one of the last trials of Hitler’s death machine, of the Nazis of the concentration camps. Irmgard Furchner she was one of the myriad cogs in the machinery of extermination and at the age of 97 she continues to oppose a stubborn and contemptuous silence to the atrocious testimonies of the survivors of the Stutthof concentration camp, in today’s Poland. Now the prosecutor’s office of the German court in Itzehoe, where Furchner has been on trial since autumn 2021, is asking for two years of probation for the former secretary of the SS commander Paul Werner Hoppe.

