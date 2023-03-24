Home World Gertrudis returns to the present with Macaco and David Ros
World

Gertrudis returns to the present with Macaco and David Ros

by admin
Gertrudis returns to the present with Macaco and David Ros

“M’agrada” will be part of Gertrudis’ new album, which will be released on May 12. It will be the ninth of her career and has been produced by Roger Rodesregular collaborator of, among others, Nathy Peluso. There are ten songs that will be part of this album, which will be titled “Before the World Ends”.

Four years and a pandemic have passed since the publication of the last album by de la Garriga, “I’m not hungry”. During these five years we hadn’t heard from the Catalan trio, who are now breaking their silence with this “M’agrada”.

“M’agrada” is a song in which the sound of Gertrudis, but incorporating a current electronic sound. They also have the collaboration of Monkey, one of the most representative names of the mestizo scene in our country since its inception and with whom Gertrudis collaborated for the first time. The song also features the participation of david rossinger of the current emerging scene.

See also  War in Ukraine: 9 months after the invasion of Russia

You may also like

Palermo airport is the first in Italy to...

Meeting between Meloni and Macron. Italy’s no to...

Walking the Great Way of the World and...

Weather forecast Friday March 24, 2023 | weather...

Schlein in Brussels: “Support for Ukraine, Italy should...

Iraq and Ukraine: when it comes to war...

US raid in Syria after the wounding of...

Paderno Dugnano (Milan), kept his mother’s mummified corpse...

Efes lost to Alba and reduced the chances...

LPG cylinder explodes during refuelling, there are injuries

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy