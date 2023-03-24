“M’agrada” will be part of Gertrudis’ new album, which will be released on May 12. It will be the ninth of her career and has been produced by Roger Rodesregular collaborator of, among others, Nathy Peluso. There are ten songs that will be part of this album, which will be titled “Before the World Ends”.

Four years and a pandemic have passed since the publication of the last album by de la Garriga, “I’m not hungry”. During these five years we hadn’t heard from the Catalan trio, who are now breaking their silence with this “M’agrada”.

“M’agrada” is a song in which the sound of Gertrudis, but incorporating a current electronic sound. They also have the collaboration of Monkey, one of the most representative names of the mestizo scene in our country since its inception and with whom Gertrudis collaborated for the first time. The song also features the participation of david rossinger of the current emerging scene.

