A quarrel between girls for passionate reasons ended with a stab that miraculously didn’t cause a serious wound. It happened this evening in via Frausin around 8 pm, in Muggia, in the province of Trieste. The two teenagers are the same age, in particular the girl who inflicted the blow is 15 years old. According to what was reconstructed by the Carabinieri, who immediately started the investigation, the two young women not only know each other but are even friends. No one would have witnessed the dispute but, immediately after the attack, the injured girl was noticed by the manager of a nearby pizzeria, “La mamola”, who helped her and called for help; the other, on the other hand, fled but was tracked down shortly after by the Arma military. The injured young woman was taken by ambulance to the Trieste Burlo Garofolo children’s hospital where the doctors found a wound between her shoulder and pectoral muscles. Initially it was thought of more serious damage and there was talk of two stab wounds inflicted, but later it was understood that it had been a single blow and that the situation was generally less serious. The injured girl was treated and judged to be healable in seven days. In these hours the Carabinieri are listening to the other one who attacked her: the crime of injury could be committed against her, which would result in a consequent complaint, which can only be prosecuted with a partisan complaint. An initiative that the wounded young woman should therefore take. As soon as possible, the Carabinieri will also hear from the injured friend to conclude the reconstruction of the facts in detail. The investigation into the affair is coordinated by the Trieste juvenile prosecutor’s office.

Read the full article on ANSA.it