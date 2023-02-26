Could Ibra be seen again on the pitch tomorrow? It is one of the questions posed at the press conference a Stephen Piolicoach of Milan that on the eve of the challenge against theAtalanta – match valid for the 24th day of Serie A – he replied as follows: “He could, the first call I made him with Turin was to get him back with the group, you know how much he worked and suffered to be available again. Then now he’s available , is ready to play”.

