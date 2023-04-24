Giulia Cavaglia loses her flight and snaps, the comment by Selvaggia Lucarelli

In the last few hours some videos published by are causing discussion Giulia Cavagliaformer tronista of Men and women.

The influencer, returning to Italy from Barcelona, ​​said that, due to a three-minute delay, she was prevented from boarding the plane. Then, from the Barcelona airport, Giulia she let herself go into a long, bright-toned outburst, which she chose to share with her followers, and then presumably regret it.

In fact, one of the Instagram stories in which the to ride explained what happened was later deleted from his profile. The users, however, promptly recorded the video in question, in which the ex tronista, in tears, explained:

Basically it happened that we are here with the Vueling flight, we arrived here at the gate four minutes late. And they won’t let us through! I mean, they don’t let us go three minutes late at the gate, three! People are still there boarding. Now I’m making a petition against Vueling, I’m speechless! I am speechless!

In this Instagram storylater cancelled, lex tronista had also written: “You are shit“, tagging the airline’s social profile. Afterwards, she continued to share videos in which she railed against the hostess who prevented her from entering the gate, as well as against Vueling.

I’m just saying that he didn’t want to give me his first and last name to write a letter of warning to Vueling. She did not want to give me her name and surname of the hostess! This demonstrates the quality of the Vueling service and the quality of the Vueling operators. Congratulations, really. Good job. There are still people waiting for the flight that hasn’t left yet. The plane is still outside, the flight is still here, it hasn’t left yet and if it goes well it will also be late, because it was supposed to leave at 40 and it hasn’t left yet.

To the second video, to which he attached the phrase “The stewardess didn’t even want to give me her name so I could write a letter of reprimand“, another followed. Giuliaresponding to the criticisms received for his reaction, explained that he had a panic attack:

You can’t understand, I had a panic attack I couldn’t breathe. It’s not really fair, people are mean for no reason. I hate doing these things but you really are shit and you need to close! You have no respect for people.

Finally, he posted a message in which he specified:

Missing a flight is not the end of the world, going back to having anxiety and panic attacks because of a flight attendant I don’t find it right.

The behavior of to ride it didn’t quite go down to the reporter Wild Lucarelliwho wrote on social media: