Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, announced that Putin will not be present at the funeral scheduled for Saturday at the House of Trade Unions in Moscow. The president today paid tribute to the body of the former Soviet leader, who died on August 30 after a long illness at the age of 91.

According to the spokesman, Putin stopped at the hospital where Gorbachev’s body is located before going to Kaliningrad this morning. “The funeral will be on September 3, but unfortunately the president’s working agenda will not allow him to be there,” Peskov said.