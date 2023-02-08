If among your titles to recover there is the recent one Gotham Knightswe point out Amazon has further discounted the game just 4 months after its launch: now it’s proposed at the price of 36,90 Euro, the shortest achieved so far. A great offer if you were interested in taking it!

If the new price seems attractive to you, we advise you to hurry since we don’t know how long the offer will last. Happy shopping!

MondoXbox participates in the Amazon EU Affiliate Program, an affiliation program that allows sites to receive an advertising commission by advertising and providing links to the Amazon.it site. Prices listed may be temporary and change over time.