Grazia Zaki, Tajani: “No bartering with Regeni, result obtained without fanfare”

“We are very satisfied” with the researcher’s release Patrick Zaki. “In the end we got the result without clamor, without protests, without controversy, without any barterbecause we kept asking always to fix the Zaki case and the Regeni case“. The foreign minister said, Antonio Tajani, leaving the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. “I believe that in politics there is little need to talk when problems have to be solved. We began to commit ourselves from the very beginning of the government activity”

