Great assist by Rafael Lea for Olivier Giroud | Sport

Rafael Leao registered an assist, but what…

Source: Profimedia

The Champions League continued, one of the two quarter-final matches scheduled today is played in Naples. After the first half, Napoli is behind, Milan took the lead with a goal by Olivier Giroud. The situation in which the assist was better and more beautiful than the goal itself, you will see why…

The home team was on the attack, a bad pass followed, Rafael Leao followed all that, took the ball and ran towards the opponent’s goal. It was more than 50 meters from the opponent’s goal, he was closer to his goalkeeper than Meret. He didn’t mind. He ducked to the other side and then left the ball for Giroud who routinely placed it into the net.

The visiting team could have had a bigger lead, but Žiro missed a penalty in the 22nd minute, and then he also missed a zicer. He did not make the same mistake in the 43rd minute.

See what it looked like: