The former Consob Paolo Ciocca appointed new president of Open Fiber

Open Fiber, Paolo Ciocca is the new president

Change at the top of Open Fiber. At its meeting yesterday, the board took note of the resignation of the doctor Barbara Marinali as Chairman of the Board, resolving to co-opt Dr Paul Ciocca who, at the same time, was appointed Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.

The board wanted to express heartfelt thanks to Marines “for the significant efforts made during his presidency in Open Fiber and for the valuable contribution provided in carrying forward the company’s ambitious project for the digitization of the country”, at the same time wishing her best wishes for the continuation of her activities.

Lock he was Commissioner of the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange from 12 February 2018 to 31 March 2023. Previously he held the position of Deputy Director General of the Security Information Department (Dis) of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

From 2002 to 2007 he held senior positions at the Mef, where he was also Director General of Finance. His curriculum includes a long experience all’Isvap e in Bank of Italy as well as positions at l’him e the OECD.

