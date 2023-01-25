Home Business GE: fourth quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates. CEO Culp on starting a new era with GE Healthcare
GE: fourth quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates. CEO Culp on starting a new era with GE Healthcare

GE: fourth quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates. CEO Culp on starting a new era with GE Healthcare

GE announced it finished the fourth quarter of 2022 with earnings per share of $1.24, higher than the $1.13 expected by the consensus of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue came in at $21.79 billion, better than the $21.59 billion forecast.

The title toasts the publication of the quarterly with a rally of 2% in the pre-market on Wall Street.

So the CEO of GE Larry Culp in the press release:

“2022 ushered in the beginning of a new era for GE. We successfully launched GE HealthCare, reported solid financial performance, made significant progress, and confirmed our ongoing commitment to our customers. Thanks to the high quality of our team, GE finished the year with solid revenue growth and margin expansion.

