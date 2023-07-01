China and Africa Sign Power Cooperation Projects Worth Over 100 Million Yuan

People’s Daily Online, Changsha, July 1 – The China (Xiangtan·Xiangxiang)-African Power Labor Service Cooperation Matchmaking Conference was successfully held on June 30, with the signing of 8 projects on the spot, amounting to over 100 million yuan in intended cooperation.

Insufficient electricity has been hindering the economic development of African countries. The purpose of this matchmaking meeting was to establish a platform for China-Africa power capacity cooperation and exchanges. The event was hosted by the Xiangtan Municipal People’s Government and undertaken by the Xiangxiang Municipal People’s Government. It is the only exchange and matchmaking event conducted by county-level units in the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo Activity.

The Xiangxiang electric power professional team, known as the “Electric Hunan Army,” are the pioneers of overseas electric power construction for private power enterprises in Hunan.

Currently, Xiangxiang has 69 electric power construction enterprises with an annual operating income of 8.5 billion yuan. Their business covers all provinces in China and has expanded to Africa, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and other countries and regions. According to incomplete statistics, Xiangxiang Electric Power Company has undertaken the construction of more than 1,000 substations and power transmission and transformation lines worldwide, erecting over 1 million kilometers of power lines.

In 2017, Xiangxiang City invested 3 billion yuan to establish the Central Hunan Electric Power Science and Technology Industrial Park in Xiangxiang Economic Development Zone. This move created a “base camp” for electric power enterprises integrating headquarters economy and related industries, and built a “home” for the “Electric Hunan Army.” Currently, 56 enterprises have settled in the park, with an output value of nearly 7 billion yuan last year. Their market share in the province’s electric power construction market exceeds 80%, ranking them at the forefront of the province.

The successful matchmaking conference is expected to boost power cooperation between China and Africa, contributing to the economic development of African countries and further strengthening the partnership between the two regions.

(Editors in charge: Luo Shuai, Peng Yingbing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

