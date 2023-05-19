by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Post match conference by Matteo Brunori at the end of the drawn match against Brescia. “You have to take your own responsibilities, after a game like this it’s hard to talk about it, it’s over now and we have to move on”. “There have been some…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Brescia, Brunori: “Great regret, we made mistakes… I put my face to it” appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».