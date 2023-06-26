Greece, the surprise of the “Spartiates”: the far right places 13 deputies in Parliament

ATHENS – I am the real surprise of these Greek elections where everything was taken for granted, starting with the victory of the conservative party Our Democratic of the outgoing prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis which yesterday evening won an absolute majority and will now be able to govern undisturbed, and the collapse of Syriza, the left-wing party of Alexis Tsipras. They are called Spartiates, the Spartans: far-right political movement which yesterday established itself extraordinarily well, obtaining that 4.7 percent which will now allow it to enter Parliament with as many as 13 deputies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

