Greece: victory for Mitsotakis’ conservatives, according to Tsipras

Kyriakos Mitsotakis54 years old, current Prime Minister and leader of the conservative New Democracy party, is the winner of this electoral round: he probably won’t have the numbers to govern alone and will have to ally with others, but certainly the gap with the other parties is great and greater to that of the 2019 general election.

The votes that are arriving with a certain speed – which we dream of in Italy – would make it overwhelming la vittoria di Mitsotakis, ma without an absolute majority: with 56% of the votes counted, 40.86% would be the result for New Democracy, while Siriza would be at 20.10% and PASOK at 12.05%. The Communists of KKE would have 7.01% and the far right of EL would have 4.50%.

Mitsotakis and New Democracy would then one step away from the absolute majority (151 seats). This is the distribution of seats now stabilized:

#ND|Centre-right: 145

#SYRIZA|Left: 71

#ENTER|Centre-left: 43

#KKE|Communists: 25

#THE|Far Right: 16

In the last general election of 2019 New Democracy took 39.85% of the vote, Siriza 31.53% and PASOK 8.10%.

The Greek constitutional and electoral system is quite complicated. The seats today will be assigned with a proportional system and a threshold of 3%. If, as appears probable given the results, no party will have the majority of seats, the task of forming the government is assigned by the President of the Republic to the leader of the party with the most votes and in case of failure, to the second and then to the third. Otherwise, a second round is scheduled to be held in July and which will take place according to a new electoral system, recently approved by New Democracy, which provides for a majority bonus for the party with the most votes (and an absolute majority for the party which, like is happening today with New Democracy, exceeds 40% of the votes)..

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is a Greek politician born in Athens on March 4, 1968. He is leader of the centre-right New Democracy party. He studied at Harvard University and Stanford University. He has held various posts in the Greek government, including minister of administrative affairs and reforms. He became prime minister of Greece on July 8, 2019.

The party New Democracy was founded in 1974 and is a centre-right political party in Greece. Since its creation, the party has advocated liberal economic policies and placed emphasis on stability and growth. He achieved numerous electoral successes, forming governments and playing a significant role in Greek politics. The party has had several leaders over the years, including Konstantinos Karamanlis, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Antonis Samaras.

In recent years, Greece has been involved in one eavesdropping scandal which has shaken the country’s political landscape. The scandal erupted in 2015, when it was revealed that the Independent Regulatory Authority for Communications (EETT) had illegally intercepted the communications of numerous people, including politicians, journalists and activists. The illegal wiretaps were carried out without a judicial warrant and have raised serious concerns about invasion of privacy and freedom of the press. Several EETT officials were involved and were suspended or fired following the investigation. The wiretap scandal has raised questions about the transparency and ethics of Greek institutions, and has led to a public debate about the role and powers of surveillance agencies. Investigations into the whole affair are still ongoing, in order to identify those responsible and ensure that similar abuses do not happen again in the future.