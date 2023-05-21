Mold Removal Never Without Protective Equipment – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

PPE Germany GmbH – protective equipment mold

Expert tips from PPE Germany GmbH – Respiratory protection equipment for mold removal. Why fragrance lamps, incense sticks or room fragrance sprays are not a solution against mold infestation – in conversation with Max Leber, Managing Director of PPE Germany GmbH from Berlin.

As experts in the field of personal protective equipment, those responsible at the Berlin company PPE Germany GmbH are also concerned with the question of which respiratory protection equipment is suitable for working with mould. A musty smell creeps through the walls, ceilings and floors, and thorough cleaning and airing are not enough to get rid of the musty smell. Feeling good is different. “Almost everyone is familiar with mold growth in the apartment or in the basement and has had to deal with it,” explains Max Leber, Managing Director of Berlin-based PPE Germany GmbH. As soon as mold is discovered, it should be removed properly and respiratory protection is mandatory. Mold is not only ugly, the released spores and mycotoxins are also a health hazard, warns the Berlin Ministry for Environmental Protection.

The well-tried spring cleaning brings many a nasty surprise to light. In cold corners, behind cupboards and shelves or on mattresses, unwelcome fungi have developed that make the rooms smelly. Now it’s time not only to cover up the musty smell with nice-smelling cleaning agents, fragrance lamps, incense cones or room fragrance sprays, but also to find the cause, identify it and remedy it in the long term! But only with respiratory protection through a certified FFP mask, advises the Ministry of the Environment. “Especially when it comes to mould, wearing a respirator is essential to protect your own health,” confirms Max Leber, adding that when dealing with mold spores of any kind, whether on walls or on food, a respirator of protection class FFP3 must be worn.

Remove mold immediately

In the event of mold growth, you must react immediately, as the spores should not spread and mold is considered a dangerous pollutant. For this reason, protective equipment is essential. During removal and treatment, the smallest spores are released into the air and could be inhaled, which is why mold removal should not be carried out without adequate respiratory protection equipment, suitable gloves and safety glasses.

“In the case of mold, any mask is not sufficient as respiratory protection,” Max Leber points out. As a rule, the spores of the different types of mold are very small and stubborn. A high-quality mask of protection class FFP3 offers protection. “In special cases, the breathing masks should also have an exhalation valve and activated carbon filter, because spores can get through the smallest opening,” says Leber. Because mold spores fly into the air during processing, they are not only a danger to the respiratory tract, but also to the eyes, which is why protective goggles, similar to a diving mask, are necessary. Suitable gloves protect against the penetration of the spores into the skin. “In any case, after the processing and removal of mold, the protective equipment and clothing should be disposed of.

mask usage

When wearing respiratory protective equipment, the masks should be handled professionally and checked regularly. “The total leakage is decisive for the protective effect. This consists of the filter passage and the so-called missed leakage, which is caused by leaks between the sealing line of the mask and the face of the wearer. Both properties of the FFP masks are tested according to DIN EN 149,” explains Max Leber. Effective protection requires correct handling:

The mask should not be worn under the nose, but should fit snugly against the face.

The straps must be stable and evenly fastened.

The mask should not be pulled under the chin as this creates a gap between the mask and the lower jaw.

A respirator should only be used once, especially for mold and asbestos where repeated use can be a serious health hazard.

Another important point when using respiratory masks is the correct removal and professional disposal. When removing the mask, hold the straps from behind, taking care not to touch the outside of the mask. The used mask is disposed of in accordance with the regional disposal regulations in order to prevent the further release of pollutants.

Quality and safety of respirators

As a mask producer in Germany, PPE Germany GmbH attaches great importance to quality and compliance with legal requirements in the manufacture of the products. The masks are regularly checked for their functionality, tightness and safety. Max Leber points out that respiratory masks and other protective equipment must be checked regularly for functionality, tightness and safety.

“Overall, the correct use of respiratory masks is essential for your own safety,” says Max Leber. Proper use, professional handling and compliance with legal requirements are crucial for the effectiveness of the products manufactured by experts. In the case of mould, in particular, effective protection is necessary in order to minimize the risk of a health hazard.

FAQs:

How often should a respirator be replaced?

A respirator should only be used once and then discarded. Multiple use can seriously endanger health. It is therefore advisable to always have a sufficient number of masks on hand to ensure regular use.

How should you put on a respirator correctly?

It is important to have the mask fitted professionally and to have it checked regularly to ensure it fits snugly on the face and protects you from pollutants. The mask should fit snugly against the face and be evenly secured with sturdy straps. The mask should not be worn under the chin as this creates a gap between the mask and the lower jaw.

What is the best respirator for asbestos?

For asbestos, an FFP3 dust mask with the appropriate seal that meets the requirements of EN 149:2001 is recommended. This type of mask protects against fine dust, smoke particles and liquid and solid aerosols. It is important that the mask is made by an expert and is regularly checked for functionality, tightness and safety.

PPE Germany GmbH based in Berlin are specialists in respiratory protection made in Germany. PPE Germany is one of the major European mask producers for high-quality FFP2 masks and started production in 2020 to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. PPE Germany protects the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example through viral contamination, hospital germ contamination, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers (e.g. from mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust. All PPE Germany products are certified and are subject to the strictest test standards.

