This is how you find out if others are using the streaming account

It can go so quickly: Movie night with friends, just pass on the Netflix password and then the matter is forgotten. A little later, however, the maximum number of available devices is suddenly reached because someone else is using the access data for streaming. TECHBOOK shows how to find out who is using the streaming account and what you can do about it if necessary.

Hackers, benevolent friends, or a distant family member—sometimes it’s easy to have someone else share your streaming account. Whether it’s Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime or Sky, there’s an easy way to check someone else’s activity on your account and remove unwanted devices.

Netflix

If you want to be sure that nobody is using your own Netflix streaming account unintentionally, you can easily check and change this.

On Netflix, go to your profile avatar and from there to Account .

. Choose the category Security and Privacy .

. Then select the subcategory Manage access and devices out of. All devices that were recently registered are listed here.

out of. All devices that were recently registered are listed here. One of them doesn’t belong to you? Then just up De-register click and all corresponding devices will be logged out.

The next time you log in, you will be asked for your login data. If you want to be on the safe side here, you can also change the password.

For years, it was common among Netflix users in particular for several people to share an account. However, Netflix announced some time ago that it would take action against account sharing – TECHBOOK reported. The company is likely to lose up to $100 million because of the shared access data.

But even countermeasures such as additional sharing costs, which Netflix introduced in Spain in February 2023, are not good for the streaming provider: the market research company Kantar found out that Netflix lost around one million Spanish users in the first three months of 2023 alone . It is therefore still unclear whether or when an account sharing ban will also be enforced in Germany. Until then, the following applies: “Sharing is caring”, but check regularly who is using your access data.

Disney+

Disney+ started in 2020 as a major Netflix competitor. There is no ban on account sharing with the provider, but there can of course be situations in which you do not want someone else to access your Disney + account.

Go to your profile avatar to get into your Account to get.

to get. Unlike Netflix, recent device logins aren’t listed in detail, but the next step is basically the same: click Log out of all end devices .

. If necessary, change the password and then log back into your account.

Amazon Prime Video

In principle, Amazon Prime Video works a little differently than the other streaming services. A Prime account is required to stream. With this you can also access all other Prime services, including free shipping or Amazon Music.

To remove third-party devices from your streaming account, proceed as follows on Amazon:

Navigate to via your profile name Account .

. Then go up Ideas .

. Here is the rider your devices, where all logged-in devices are displayed. Unlike Netflix and Disney+, only individual devices can be selected and deregistered.

sky and wow

Sky only completely changed its branding again in 2022. The Sky ticket offers became Sky Wow, a new bundled streaming service. There, subscribers can stream mostly US content. If you want, you can also book the corresponding sports package and follow the German Bundesliga live or afterwards via the streaming account.

Find and remove other devices on Sky and Wow as follows:

Sign in to your Sky account.

Im My Sky Kundenportal be in the area my devices all registered devices are displayed. At this point they can be removed with one click.

RTL+

The same function is also available on RTL+, but it is a bit hidden:

First, swipe your mouse over the profile picture in the top right corner.

Now come to Account where you can see all account data.

where you can see all account data. Scroll down to category Ideas and open the subcategory device management .

and open the subcategory . All registered devices are listed here and you can click now Log out from all devices click.

The next time you log in, you will be asked for the password again. For security reasons, it is advisable to change the password regularly.

Apple TV+

With Apple, too, you can share the streaming account of the TV+ offer with others – this is even provided for within the family tariff. You don’t have to provide others with your own Apple ID, which has more information than just the streaming password (payment details, etc.). However, each person needs their own Apple ID.

To verify your own account, you need your Apple ID for the main login at https://appleid.apple.com/. Now you can access all apps and services, including Apple Music in addition to Apple TV+.

Choose under Devices the specific device.

the specific device. Then register the corresponding device with one click Remove from account ab.

