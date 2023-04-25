Haiti, 13 members of a gang beaten and set on fire: the police were searching their car

A group of 13 suspected gang members was beaten and burned by a mob in the capital of Haiti after being seized while police were searching their vehicle. Reportedly, the suspects were beaten with petrol-soaked tires before being set on fire and then killed a Port au Prince. Police say they seized weapons from them shortly before the incident but did not explain how the mob seized the suspects. Haiti has descended into increasing lawlessness sinceassassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. The United Nations said in a report released yesterday that insecurity in the capital has reached levels similar to those in countries at war. The armed gangs continue to fight each other to expand their territorial control and clashes with the police and rival gangs have “become more violent and more frequent”, causing many civilian casualtiesgang violence led to the deaths of nearly 70 people, including 18 women and two children, between April 14 and 19 alone, the report said. Many schools and health centers have been forced to close and the violence has also compromised access to many goods and services. “The people of Haiti continue to suffer from one of the worst human rights crises in decades and a serious humanitarian emergency“, reads the report.