343 Industries finally revealed today the first details and a convincing trailer for the Season 3 of the multiplayer of Halo Infiniteentitled Echoes Within and coming on March 7. We can thus discover the contents arriving in the game, which are divided between cosmetic elements, new maps, mode and also narrative content.

One of the main contents of the new season will be the Pass Battagliacomposed of 100 levels, which players will be able to complete to obtain customization items for their Spartans. The trailer for Season 3 showed off several techno-futuristic armors, which will likely be connected to one or two new armor cores, just like in the past with previous battle passes.

Furthermore, three new maps will be introduced in the game: a large and sandy map called Oasisdesigned for Big Team Battle, an arena called Cliffhanger located in a UNSC facility surrounded by massive rock peaks, and a Forerunner themed arena called Chasm, characterized by a huge chasm under the central bridge of the map. Also, a map Forge created by a fan, called Art’s Roomwill be added to the new Forge playlist by Halo Infinite.

Season 3 will also bring a new game mode called Escalation Slayer, based on the classic Gun Game minigame where players gain instant access to new weapons after each kill. The use of two new sandbox items was also shown in the trailer: the Opaque Screen and the Bandit M392. The former is a piece of equipment that creates an opaque bubble that blocks vision when used, while the latter is a high-precision rifle geared towards close combat.

The Season 3 trailer also showed teasers for the season’s story, with the return of Spartan Dinh and ofHe was angry with the bandits of Season 2. Iratus seems to be able to take control of Dinh and his armor, opening up the possibility of new game modes such as Infection or Extraction PvE.

In general, the trailer of the Season 3 of Halo Infinite has revealed a lot of exciting news for the fans of the game. The addition of new maps, sandbox items, and game modes promises to keep the gameplay fresh and engaging for players. The new season also looks to offer a more immersive story-driven experience, paving the way for new possibilities and new adventures for Halo fans.

We leave you to the trailer, enjoy!