Handball: RS RS made two decisions | Sport

The Board of Directors of the Republika Srpska Handball Association made two decisions at its session that should resolve the situation regarding the number of clubs in the BiH championship next season, as well as the number of clubs that should leave the elite in this completed 2022/23 season.

In a statement, the Board of Directors of the Handball Association of the Republic of Srpska instructed the current President of the RS BiH, Vladimir Branković, to act on the illegal decisions of the Board of Directors of BiH from August 3, 2022. Branković, who is currently acting as the president of the RS BiH, is obliged, according to the order of the Handball Federation of the Republic of Srpska, to refer to the Law on Associations and Foundations of BiH, namely Article 32, paragraph 2, and to invalidate the decision according to which five clubs drop out of the competition .

Article 32, paragraph 2 states:

“In the event that there has been a change in the facts that are entered in the register, the registered association or foundation cannot undertake any actions in the legal transaction before the decision is made, that is, the facts related to the change in the register are entered in the register”.

This practically means that the members of the Board of Directors of the RS BiH could not make a decision because on that date they had not officially assumed their positions in the federation. They were officially registered only on August 24, so their decisions cannot be considered valid, and the Federation of Srpska submitted all the materials. In the event that the decision of the President of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vladimir Branković, is contested by the Board of Directors of the RS BiH, the Handball Federation of Srpska requests that proceedings be initiated before the competent court.

Also The Board of Directors of the Handball Federation of Republika Srpska made a second decision requesting that Vladimir Branković, as the president of the RS BiH, address the European Handball Federation in writing and inform them about current events in the Handball Federation of BiH, illegal changes to the competition system, normative acts of the federation and from asks them to mediate in solving problems within the RS BiH and returning the competition to the framework of standardized regulations. The Serbian Federation requests that Branković inform the members about the outcome of the talks with the EHF.

The management board of the RS RS also asked the clubs to confirm their participation in the next season of the First and other leagues of the Republika Srpska, so that on this basis it could have a clear picture of the number of clubs that want to play in the competitive season 20223/24, he reported. “Glass Srpska”.

