Hangzhou City Holds the 59th Press Conference on Epidemic Prevention and Control

Daily Business Daily News Yesterday, Hangzhou City held the 59th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic. Psychologists from the Seventh People’s Hospital introduced the situation and answered questions from reporters. At the meeting, the relevant person in charge said that at present, the number of positive nucleic acid tests and antigen positives in Hangzhou continues to increase. According to the arrangement, the “Health Code” port will be provided to key groups of people treated at home (the elderly, pregnant women, high-risk children, etc.) ) to open a special area for information inquiries and appeals, to assist them in obtaining corresponding treatment guidance. At the same time, in order to alleviate the problem of “difficulty in purchasing antigen reagents”, Hangzhou has now reported to the State Food and Drug Administration and other relevant departments, and will strive to have new local antigen companies approved and produced in the near future.

Ying Xumin, deputy director of the Municipal Health and Health Commission, introduced that the epidemic situation in our city is gradually rising. Before the peak of infection and treatment, the whole city is rushing to seize the “window period” and constantly improve the hierarchical triage system and treatment system. , and try our best to ensure the safety and order of the general public in seeking medical treatment. Specifically, there are five aspects:

The first is to continue to optimize the diagnosis and treatment process of new coronary pneumonia by classification and classification. Mild and asymptomatic infections can be isolated at home, or they can voluntarily choose centralized isolation. Patients with normal, severe, critical and severe risk factors are admitted to corresponding medical institutions according to their conditions. At the same time, in order to achieve the goal of “preventing severe disease and maintaining health“, Hangzhou has further improved the expert consultation system, organizing experts to conduct consultations on difficult cases admitted to the city every day, improving the timeliness and accuracy of treatment, and effectively reducing severe cases.

The second is to continue to accelerate the balanced layout and capacity expansion of fever clinics (consulting rooms). As of December 20, 64 fever clinics have been opened in the city’s second-level and above medical institutions, 190 primary medical institutions have opened fever clinics, and 96 private medical institutions (hospitals, outpatient departments, and clinics) have opened fever clinics (consulting rooms) Home, receiving more than 40,000 visits a day. In rural areas, various departments have also prepared capacity expansion plans. Once there is a peak in the number of patients with fever, all village clinics can receive patients with fever.

The third is to continue to coordinate and deploy 120 first-aid forces. In order to cope with the obvious upward trend in the number of 120 emergency calls, Hangzhou has established a hierarchical dispatching mechanism, optimized the call process, strengthened personnel deployment, specially set up consultation seats, screened and prioritized callers – for some patients with mild symptoms, do a good job online Medical guidance, the 120 first aid resources are really used in the treatment of critically ill patients.

The fourth is to continue to promote the construction of the home treatment service system. At present, the city has formulated the “Home Medical Service Mechanism Plan”, which clarifies the responsibilities of towns (streets), villages (communities), primary medical institutions, maternal and child health care institutions, etc., and establishes a health care system. The team of service specialists covers every community (village), and implements special personnel on duty and hierarchical management by means of public 24-hour on-duty telephones. Up to now, Hangzhou’s health survey for the elderly over 65 years old has covered more than 1.44 million people, including nearly 450,000 key groups and more than 120,000 sub-key groups. For pregnant women and high-risk children, more than 30,000 people have been investigated, including more than 200 high-risk people and nearly 8,000 high-risk people. In the next step, Hangzhou will explore opening a special area for information inquiry and appeals to key groups of home-based treatment through the health code port, and assist them in obtaining corresponding treatment guidance.

The fifth is to do a good job in Internet hospital services. In response to some problems existing in Internet consultation and online diagnosis and treatment, the Municipal Health and Health Commission will coordinate and arrange the scheduling of doctors in various municipal hospitals, and make every effort to solve the problems of citizens seeking medical treatment and medicine through the “online new crown consultation and consultation channel”.

Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology responds to issues such as “citizens cannot buy antigens” and the market supervision department has issued 271 “reminder letters”

Regarding the problem of “the shortage of antigen reagents and the difficulty for citizens to purchase”, Lu Jianxiang, deputy director of the Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology, said that as of 6 pm on December 20, the city has provided retail pharmacies, primary and secondary schools, medical service institutions, nursing homes and other key livelihood security units. Nearly 15 million antigen detection reagents were allocated, of which more than 60% were supplied to retail pharmacies.

“Due to the serious loss of personnel of the antigen detection reagent production enterprises in Hangzhou due to employees infected with the new crown, the supply guarantee capacity is seriously insufficient. In addition, the antigen detection reagent itself has a relatively strict purchase acceptance process, and the distribution process is affected by the epidemic situation. The decline in efficiency has affected the original supply guarantee plan to a certain extent; at present, there is a certain gap between the number of antigen detection reagents that actually reach the demand terminal in Hangzhou and the original allocation plan.” In response to the above situation and difficulties, Lu Jianxiang said that the Municipal Economic and Information Bureau has taken measures to A variety of measures have been taken to ensure the production capacity of production enterprises and market supply. Among them, in addition to measures such as “implementing unified purchase and marketing, unified collection, storage and distribution by Hangzhou drug distribution and reserve enterprises, and organization of government staff to enterprises to support production”, Hangzhou has now reported to the State Food and Drug Administration and other relevant departments to strive for Recently, new local enterprises have been approved for production.

In response to the “recent drive-up of drug prices”, Fang Yachun, deputy head of the Municipal Market Supervision Administrative Law Enforcement Team, said that recently, the Market Supervision Bureau has held three “administrative interviews with some pharmaceutical companies in Hangzhou”, emphasizing and reiterating relevant requirements. Districts and counties The municipal market supervision department also actively uses various means such as admonition interviews and administrative guidance to urge relevant enterprises to consciously abide by legal and honest operations. Up to now, a total of 65 companies have been interviewed, 271 reminder letters have been issued, 11 problems have been rectified with administrative guidance, and 5 cases of illegal acts of price gouging have been investigated and dealt with. At the same time, the city’s law enforcement officers have also conducted continuous law enforcement inspections on the implementation of price policies for pharmaceutical supplies such as “category 4 drugs” and “new crown antigen detection reagents”. A total of 1235.

Positive persons in need can go to the “Health Home” to isolate at their own expense. The “diagnosis vehicle” and “nucleic acid point diagnosis and treatment station” will not be widely promoted for the time being

Regarding the question of “Is there a centralized living place for positive persons who do not have the conditions for home isolation”, Ying Xumin said that considering that some people may have the willingness to “apply for centralized isolation”, the prevention and control departments of the city, district and county A number of “Health Homes” have been reserved and built (a total of 75 sites and 16,030 isolation rooms spread across districts and counties). Citizens can apply to their communities and villages if they find themselves positively infected or mildly infected. , after the local prevention and control office conducts a comprehensive study and evaluation, and specifies the specific points, the township, street and community where the applicant is located will notify the applicant. After receiving the notification, the applicant needs to go to the health home point-to-point for isolation under the premise of personal protection. According to the arrangement, the accommodation fee of the Health Home shall not be higher than the normal operating market price, and the meal fee shall not be higher than 100 yuan per person per day.

In response to the question of “whether fever clinics (diagnosis stations) rebuilt from mobile diagnostic vehicles and nucleic acid points will be promoted on a large scale”, Ying Xumin introduced that recently, the Health and Medical Commission has carefully studied “Mobile diagnostic vehicles and nucleic acid point reconstruction of fever Feasibility and necessity of “diagnosis room”. ‍‍From the current point of view, the utilization rate of fever clinics above grade 2 in the city is 61%, and the utilization rate of fever clinics in community health service centers is 68%. ‍‍The existing fever clinics still have sufficient capacity to meet the needs of citizens to seek medical treatment nearby. ‍‍At the same time, our city has achieved daily dynamic monitoring of the situation of fever clinics and congestion, and adjusted the number of fever clinics at any time according to the epidemic situation. Before the end of December, the city’s fever clinics will increase their capacity by more than 5 times . In view of the above reasons and factors such as “the function of the nucleic acid sampling room is relatively simple after the transformation of the nucleic acid sampling room into a fever clinic”, Hangzhou will not widely promote the service of “reconstruction of mobile diagnosis and treatment vehicles and nucleic acid points into fever clinics”. “Here, we also want to remind citizens and friends who are treating at home that if you have any medical questions or needs, please contact the community health service commissioner in your community first. If it is not an emergency, please do not call 120 at will to avoid affecting The treatment of critically ill patients.” Ying Xumin emphasized.

“During the special period, many citizens have developed ‘Phantom Yang Syndrome’, and the so-called Phantom Yang phenomenon is actually a kind of excessive panic and anxiety about the epidemic, which affects everyone’s life and physical and mental health under certain circumstances.” At the meeting, Song Haidong, a psychologist at the Seventh People’s Hospital of Hangzhou, said that during the epidemic, citizens with severe anxiety can seek help from professional institutions. The Hangzhou psychological assistance hotline 0571-85029595 or 96525 can provide relevant psychological assistance online 24 hours a day.