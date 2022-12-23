[The Epoch Times, December 23, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) The epidemic broke out in China, and a large number of retired senior CCP officials, experts and scholars, and celebrities from all walks of life who enjoyed special treatment died of illness.experts revealWhy people who enjoyed special medical treatment died in large numbers this time, and how the Chinese people survived this turbulent epidemic safely.

According to the CCP’s internal meeting minutes that have been widely circulated on the Internet in recent days, the number of new infections in a single day in China is close to 37 million, and the cumulative number of infections from December 1 to 20 reached 248 million. The news of the death of many celebrities has also attracted much attention.

The Chinese Communist Party media “Guangming Daily”23According to Japanese news, Lu Qiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a professor at Tsinghua University, was unable to receive medical treatment due to illness.12moon23died in Beijing on86age.

Zhang Youshang, a member of the Communist Party of China, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and biochemist and molecular biologist, was unable to receive medical treatment due to illness.12moon23Died in Shanghai on97age.

Li Wenhua, an ecologist and forest scientist and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was unable to receive medical treatment due to illness.12moon23day of death, year92age.

Long Yuqiu, member of the Communist Party of China, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and professor of the Department of Civil Engineering of Tsinghua University, was invalid due to illness.12moon22died in Beijing on96age.

In addition, on December 22, the Institute of Quantitative Economics and Technical Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences issued an obituary stating that Wang Tongsan, the former director of the Institute and the principle chairman of the Chinese Society of Quantitative Economics, died of illness in Beijing on December 22 at the age of 74. . The obituary called Wang an “outstanding member” of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Weibo account “National Policy Think Tank” posted on December 23 that 12 celebrities died in 3 days! Hot search list changed to “obituary list”?

He said that watching the news for the past two days has mixed feelings in his heart. Among other things, let’s take a look at Baidu’s “Hot Search List” on December 22. Of the 30 hot searches, the death of a famous figure actually accounted for five of them! At the same time, I learned that 33 professors from the two most famous universities, Peking University and Tsinghua University, have passed away one after another.

Experts reveal the “secret” of the mass death of senior CCP officials in the epidemic

According to public information, many retired senior CCP officials died of illness, including: Zhu Zhihong, the former chairman of the CPPCC Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the CCP; Ju Kai, a retired cadre of the National Defense University who was the secretary of the CCP general Su Yu; Liu Ji, the former deputy director of the National Sports Commission of the CCP; Chen Jingliang, former director of the museum; Zhao Jinshan, former secretary of the Party School of the Sichuan Vinylon Factory of the Communist Party of China and a retired cadre enjoying medical treatment at the deputy provincial (ministry) level; Diao Jinxiang, former member of the Standing Committee of the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and former deputy governor; former commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Member Liu Shuangquan…

Mr. Yokogawa, an expert on China issues, told The Epoch Times on December 23 that people’s health is consistent with their mood, psychological state, and even their morality. Someone is an altruist, always doing good, immunity will be boosted.

He said that many backbones of the CCP have been helping the CCP to do bad things for many years. In terms of resistance to diseases, they may use other people’s lives to sustain them for a long time, such as organ transplants.

“Many deaths of the elderly are due to organ failure. They replace old ones with fresh ones, and replace old ones with young people’s organs to prolong their (lifespan), so senior officials in China, or people from interest groups within the system, have a particularly long life span, but in fact He can’t stand it. When the virus comes, they can’t do it.”

On December 19, Radio Free Asia published an interview with an official from the political and legal system in Beijing. The official said that as early as during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October, the infections in major hospitals in Beijing were already very serious, and they were completely out of control by the beginning of this month, but all this was strictly blocked by the authorities.

The official said that Beijing’s medical system has already exceeded its carrying capacity, and many high-level retired officials cannot receive effective treatment. As far as he knows, at least six retired officials above the department level died in the hospital due to delayed treatment.

Yokogawa analyzed to The Epoch Times that what the official meant was that many retired senior officials in Beijing died because of this cover-up of the epidemic. This is unreasonable, but when you think about it carefully, the problem is that these people have enjoyed too much medical resources and have lived in hospitals for a long time, just like nursing homes. But these privileges they enjoyed later became the cause of their death.

Yokogawa said that because the epidemic had already broken out in major hospitals in Beijing at that time, in order to prevent social fluctuations, the authorities prevented these people from entering and leaving the hospitals, and these senior CCP officials who enjoyed privileges in the hospitals were all infected. epidemic.

“There is justice in the dark. If you do too many bad things, you will get retribution. On the surface, it may be caused by some accidental factors, but if you think about it carefully, it has some causal relationship.” He said.

Guess the status of current senior officials infected with the epidemic?Analysis: Illegal CCP Power Produces Opaqueness

The infection and death of current senior CCP officials have not been released.

After the Central Economic Work Conference of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing from December 15 to 16, the Hong Kong media “Ming Pao” found on the 20th that many senior officials were absent from this important meeting based on the CCTV footage. reason.

The report listed those who were absent, including Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, two vice-chairmen of the Central Military Commission; Yang Xiaodu, director of the State Supervisory Commission; Xu Qiliang, former vice-chairman of the Military Commission; Zhou Qiang, President of the Court, Zhang Jun, Procurator-General of the Supreme Procuratorate; Ding Xuedong, Executive Deputy Secretary-General of the State Council; Tang Dengjie, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian, Director of the National Health Commission Ma Xiaowei, Minister of Emergency Management Wang Xiangxi, etc.; the vice chairman of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China was also absent.

The Epoch Times could not confirm whether the above-mentioned senior officials were infected with the virus.

Current affairs commentator Zhong Yuan told The Epoch Times on the 23rd that the CCP regime is illegitimate and the leadership’s control of power is illegitimate, which will inevitably lead to problems of opacity. Once an abnormal situation occurs, you will immediately worry that the situation will get out of control or even collapse. The CCP claims that the party controls everything, but under the current situation, it may not be able to control everything, including those who usually flatter people. Therefore, the negative information about officials infected with the epidemic will be concealed as much as possible.

How to save lives in a pandemic caused by the CCP’s policies?

In the past three years, the CCP has devoted almost all the resources belonging to the people to the concentration camp-style blockade campaign, and not many resources have been used to improve the public health system. Before and after the loosening of the epidemic prevention policy, the epidemic broke out suddenly, medical resources were insufficient, and due to the lack of medicines and medicines, the death toll skyrocketed, and the people in mainland China were panic-stricken.

Yokogawa said that this crisis and predicament was caused by the CCP, which is not the case in the whole world, and a series of policies of the CCP have caused such consequences.

Yokogawa said that there are various ways to deal with the epidemic from a medical point of view, but people finally found that individuals may be powerless. “What should you do if you don’t have medical resources? Some people say that Lianhua Qingwen Capsule is useful, some say it’s not, and some say that fever-reducing medicine is useful. There are many different opinions.”

“The most important thing now, on the whole, is to abandon the CCP. Only by abandoning the CCP can the fundamental problem be solved.” Yokogawa said that after this catastrophe, if people can realize that the CCP is the root cause of all this, That’s the best solution.

According to public information, the vast majority of those who died in this epidemic were members of the CCP, or people who “loyally” followed the CCP.

Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, warned in the article “Rationality” in 2020: “This kind of plague comes with a purpose and a goal. It is to eliminate members of the evil party and those who walk with the evil CCP.”

The article “Rationality” warns the world to stay away from the CCP, seek good luck and avoid bad luck. “People should sincerely repent to God. If there is anything wrong with them, they hope to give them a chance to make amends. This is the solution, and this is the panacea.”

Mr. Li Hongzhi pointed out, “Stay away from the evil CCP, and don’t stand for the evil party, because behind it is the red devil, who behaves like a hooligan on the surface, and does all kinds of evil. God is about to eradicate it, and those who stand for it will be eliminated. If you don’t believe it, just wait and see. “

