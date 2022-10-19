[EpochTimesOctober192022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) According to media reports such as Bloomberg (please see the report here), the National Development and Reform Commission of the Communist Party of China has told energy giants CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinopec to stop supplying energy-stressed Europe. For the EU, which faces a cold winter, its internal situation will be further complicated.

At the same time, the EU report released recently shows that the EU is advocating to reduce its dependence on the CCP.

Since the Russian-Ukrainian war, Russia’s natural gas supply to Europe has been weakened to a 40-year low. Natural gas is sold at a discounted price. The CCP imports a large amount of natural gas from Russia, and acts as a “secondary dealer” to resell it to Europe and other countries at a higher price. Make a fortune.

According to local Chinese media reports, the total amount of LNG resold by the CCP may exceed 4 million tons, equivalent to 7% of Europe’s natural gas imports in the six months to the end of June. Experts have warned that Europe’s restrictions on Russian energy have not only failed to reduce Russia’s exports, but also enriched its main strategic rival, the CCP.

The Nikkei newspaper quoted a Shanghai-based trader as saying that the profit margin on the CCP’s resale could be as high as $100 million per transaction.

China has not given a reason for the ban on resale of LNG, however, as Russia is entering a critical stage of the war in Ukraine, US mediaBreitbart News Network (Breitbart) analysis, this may be Xi Jinping’s assistance to Putin at a critical moment to help him exert pressure on Europe.

EU releases report calling for less reliance on China

The EU is currently in a difficult position. First, the EU is still considering punishing Russia and intends to set a price cap on imported LNG. In response, Russia’s state-owned gas company threatened to cut off all exports to Europe, meaning the EU had to again rely on various international sellers of gas.

Second, to make matters worse, the European Union has blocked domestic energy production in order to achieve its aggressive “green” agenda, with countries such as Germany banning the use of fracking to extract natural gas in favor of purportedly “cleaner” alternatives such as wind and solar. “replacement of.

Third, the EU’s “green goals” can only be achieved by the CCP, because almost all solar panels in Europe come from the CCP, and the CCP’s solar panel industry is mainly concentrated in the Xinjiang region. As many as 3 million Uighurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other ethnic minorities are reportedly being held in concentration camps, many of whom work as slave laborers to produce solar panels.

The EU has now begun to adjust its relations with the CCP. The German intelligence chief recently called on the German government not to fall into the trap of over-reliance on the CCP; the EU report also advocated treating the CCP as a “full-scale competitor” and reducing its reliance on the CCP.

At the same time, there are also reports that the EU is actively contacting the United States, the United Arab Emirates and other countries, trying to find alternative suppliers after Russia’s “death”.

