World

They spent months beating cash at Buckingham Palace. But evidently the massive sales of “Spare”, the son of the spare autobiography written by the former Prince Harry is paying off millionaires. And so the Sussexes were able to afford a dinner as an Arab emir two nights ago in one of the most luxurious clubs in Beverly Hills. Among the more refined dishes, a salad with scampi for 1912 euros.

The wrath of Charles III
To reveal the news (which apparently infuriated King Charles III who has been wearing the same coat for 20 years and praises his daughter-in-law Kate when she recycles clothes) to «Express UK», they choose the Beverly Hills Lounge Bar, where the menu also includes portions of imperial caviar, delicious risotto with seafood, ribs from a thousand and one nights. The most expensive dish, however, is this incredible salad that reaches 1912 dollars. Contains lobster and gold leaf and goes well with a glass of renowned champagne. We don’t know what the Dukes of Sussex chose but surely the fresh and light option of a luxury-salade could have been one of their favourites.

Harry and Meghan accepted the invitation to the May 6 coronation

The Coronation Dilemma (The Grandkids Are Not Invited)
Only on May 6 will it finally be known whether the former Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will participate in the coronation of King Charles III. The Sussexes were invited, but not the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet Diana (freshly christened). Even assuming that the sovereign is pleased to see the family reunited on the day dedicated to him, will Prince Harry and his wife agree to return to London?

See also  The pro-Russian Transnistria tries to remain invisible: "We don't want war"

And now that they’ve been evicted from Frogmore Cottage, will they actually sleep at Buckingham Palace as the King would have proposed? Too early to say, but in the meantime the Sussexes don’t go too far and treat themselves to a royal dinner.

