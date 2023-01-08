Prince Harry admits it, more or less candidly: “I had racist attitudes before meeting Meghan Markle” and makes it clear that it was the meeting with the future wife-actress of African American origin that made him retreat from the unacceptable prejudice. Perhaps to increase the suspense linked to the release of the book “The Spare” (the spare son) which will be in bookstores all over the world on January 10, a shocking interview with Anderson Cooper will be broadcast tonight on Cnn which contains this and other unmentionable truths. And what Harry means by “bigot” only he knows and we will find out only by reading the book since that word can hide prejudices at 360 degrees: discrimination on the basis of race, gender, religion or other personal beliefs. Harry explains that he grew up in an environment that did not skimp on racist epithets. Then he recalls a precise anecdote that occurred in 2009 while he was enlisted in the army and addressed a fellow soldier of Asian origin with the phrase: “My little Paki friend.” An expression that in Great Britain is considered – he says «unbeknownst to him» – racist: «I didn’t know it was an insult. When I was growing up I heard a lot of people use that word and I’d never seen anyone raise an objection, so I didn’t think it was a racist term. I was 21 years old, I was isolated from the world and surrounded by privileges, I thought it was a harmless word, like saying yankee».

What color will Archie be?

But Harry also explains in the interview that he was the target – as Meghan’s husband – of unbearable racist remarks. Like the time in the Windsor house (Harry does not specify who asked him this question) someone asked him “what color” their child would be, while Meghan was pregnant with her first child.

Diana’s lock of hair on the bedside table

Among the other new revelations anticipated today by the British newspapers on the basis of the Spanish edition of the autobiography, published by mistake a few days in advance, there are those that Harry kept a lock of his mother Diana’s hair on his bedside table, in the belief that it would help them to conceive a child. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail believes it has identified who was the woman with whom Harry says he “lost his virginity in a field behind a pub”: in the book he does not identify her, but writes that she was older than him and had a great love for horses, two clues that according to the British tabloid correspond to Suzannah Harvey, who is six years older than Harry, is a passionate horsewoman and once confessed to having passionately kissed him on a meadow full of mud. Asked by the Mail, the ex-model hid behind a no-comment.

Carlo would like to meet him

Again according to the «Mail» and the Daily Express, King Charles III would be ready to make peace with Harry, despite the controversy caused by the book and the interviews that accompany its launch. «He just has to call me» headlines the Express on the front page, attributing the phrase to the sovereign, with the implication that then it would be peace. In short, the king wants to resolve the dispute in order to also have Harry at his coronation ceremony on May 6 in London. The real test will be for Carlo’s “spare son” is whether or not the book “The Spare” will become a best seller. Rhetorical question because it already is based on bookings on Amazon.

Harry canceled from coronation?

Charles eliminated from the ceremony the act of royal dukes kneeling to “pay homage” before touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek. The only one who has to respect the tradition will be Prince William. The latter pursues the married line, i.e. that of absolute silence. In fact, he did not respond in any way to the first revelations leaked from his brother’s book which allegedly told of quarrels, which came to his hands, and much more. “He’s anxious and sad,” a friend told the Times. “He’s focusing on his wife and his children, what he has. He must focus on them and protect the rest of the Royal Family. He is handling it well on the outside, inside it is exacerbated ».