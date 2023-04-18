Has Luka Jović been written off by Fiorentina | Sports

Luka Jović was hoping for much more playing time in Fiorentina, where he has barely played in the last two months.

Serbian striker Luka Jovic scored a goal for Fiorentina against Milan in early March, then completely disappeared from the scene, once again this season. Jović was troubled by an injury that caused him to leave the camp of the Serbian national team, however, it seems that he has not fully recovered since the “purple” coach Vincenzo Italiano uses less and lessand this was used by his competitor in the attack Artur Cabral.

While Jović was a starter only once in the last 12 matches of Fiorentina, Cabral has gained the Italian’s full trust – and he is returning it in the best possible way since In the last two months, he scored ten goals for the “Purple”. The last in the series was this Monday in the match against Atalanta (1:1) in Serie A.

Luka Jović followed that match from the bench, so there was no room for him to enter even at the end of the match when Fiorentina could try to get all three points. After recovering from the injury, Jović played only nine minutes against Cremonese, then 11 against Spezia and 13 against Leh, and it is no surprise that he failed to score in those matches. Simply, everything reminds of the chances that Zinedine Zidane once “gave” him at Real Madrid.

“Cabral plays constantly because he helps the whole team a lot. That’s how everyone should behave and that’s why we play so well. Luka has a problem with his physical fitness, which is why he had such minutes. It’s important that both of them improve and that they are important players for us.”said the Italian recently, practically admitting that Jović is not in his plans.

Let’s remind you that Jović came to Fiorentina this summer in a free transfer, that is, the club did not pay compensation for him, but they will have to keep him for two years. When they sell him, most of the money will go to Real Madrid. Jović hoped that he would be able to “reset” his career in Florence, but after fantastic preparations – he has problems with minutes and self-confidence again. This season, he played 39 matches for Viola and contributed with 11 goals, six of them in the Conference League.