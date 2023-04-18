Iveco relaunches on electric buses and reaches a thousand orders in 2023 with the Consip tenders

Listen to the audio version of the article

Iveco relaunches on the supply of electric buses for the Italian market thanks to the new tender just awarded by Consip. And it brings to a thousand the number of buses ordered in 2023 and destined for the various Italian public administrations. Iveco Bus, the city, intercity and tourist bus brand owned by the Iveco Group, has qualified with its E-WAY electric bus. Of the 925 vehicles covered by these lots, public transport companies will be able to order the maximum amount established (40% according to current conditions) over the next two years.

Iveco Bus, which tomorrow will inaugurate the electric bus production line at the Group’s plant in Foggia, already has agreements in its portfolio for the supply of almost 900 buses, again through Consip tenders, for previously awarded lots. To these packages will be added those of the electric models, for a total expected order of more than a thousand units during the year.

Iveco Bus will supply 100 natural gas-powered Crossway buses to TUA, Società Unica Abruzzese di Trasporto, a company in the LPT sector operating in the region, while 203 vehicles, of which 68 natural gas-powered Crossways, will go to the Molise Region. Both the E-WAY and Crossway electric buses destined for TUA will be produced in the assembly lines of the new Iveco Bus plant in Foggia, dedicated to the production of zero and low emission buses.

Last year, the Group recorded a 13% increase in consolidated revenues to 14 billion euros. The CEO Gerrit Marx has set a series of key points in the development strategy: «We will redouble our efforts to create new partnerships – Marx reiterated -, to maintain the positive trend in medium and heavy trucks, to accelerate in the lines of light commercial vehicles where we are strongest and to consolidate our leading position in the bus market, especially in the electric range».

The bus segment flows into the e-… commercial vehicle segment where net revenues increased by 17.3%, “mainly due to higher volumes in industrial vehicles and buses in Europe and South America, and better prices” as highlighted by a note from the company commenting on the financial performance of 2022.