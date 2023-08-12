Hawaii fires, 80 dead and more than 1400 displaced. Controversy over missed alarms: “Only social posts and no sirens”. I pm: “We will examine”

The number of deaths caused by the fires that hit the island rises to 80 Mauiat Hawaii. I fire fighters have been busy for over two days to put out the outbreaks and contain the fires a Lahainacity completely devastated by flames, Duster/Kehei and inUpcountry Maui. An assistance and information center has also been opened to support family members in the search for their missing loved ones. In yesterday’s day the Cnn had announced that the area was also being evacuated Social media, a residential area located north of Lahaina. According to Maui County data are 1.418 in total people who are in shelters emergency due to evacuation.

And after the rescue and assistance, the controversy on the alleged missed alarms to citizenship. There attorney general from Hawaii, Anne Lopezsaid his office will review the decision-making process and policies in place on the matter safety for fires. According to reconstructions, in the hours preceding the most serious fire, namely the one that involved the city of Lahaina, Maui county officials they didn’t activate the sirens in charge of emergency warning for the entire population but relied only on the publication of posts sui socialthus reaching a limited audience. Then, once the power went out, it was more difficult to make certain emergency communications. Additionally, some survivors reported that radio news was scarce, even as the flames began engulfing the city. These inefficiencies have therefore led many local citizens to wonder if everything possible has been done to contain the damage of the fires, taking into account the fact that the Hawaiian archipelago is a state that historically boasts a sophisticated alarm system for emergencies of various kinds such as volcanoes, hurricanes and even fires.