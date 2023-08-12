Scotland live: follow the preparation match before the Rugby World Cup

Welcome to the live dedicated to the match between France and Scotland, the second of four preparation meetings for the Blues before the Rugby World Cup. The French lost in Edinburgh last weekend (25-21).

What is it about ? From the return of the innkeepers of the France team, less than a month from the start of the World Cup (September 8 to October 28). Rested during the defeat against Scotland on Saturday August 5, Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack and Grégory Alldritt will start to fight for the revenge.

Or ? At the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium, in Saint-Etienne.

At what time ? 21 h 05.

On which channel ? TF1.

The composition of the teams:

Ramos – Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Villière – Ntamack (o), Dupont (cap., m) – Ollivon, Alldritt, Boudehent – Flament, Woki – Aldegheri, Marchand, Baille.

Replacements: Bourgarit, Gros, Atonio, Verhaeghe, Chalureau, Macalou, Lucu, Bielle-Biarrey.

Coach: Fabien Galthié.

Kinghorn – Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, van der Merwe – Russell (o), Price (m) – Darge, Dempsey, Ritchie (cap.) – Gilchrist, Gray – Nel, Turner, Schoeman.

Remplaçants : McInally, Sutherland, Sebastian, Cummings, Skinner, Bayliss, Horne, Smith.

Coach: Gregor Townsend.

Who arbitrates? Australia’s Nic Berry.

What won’t we talk about? Of a man living with two hearts for over three decades. In France, doctors wonder if Antoine Dupont does not have three lungs.

