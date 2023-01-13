NEW YORK – A woman who sued the company that fired her was forced to compensate her employer for all the hours officially billed from home and never actually used. You are the protagonist of a spy software, which has opened up a new scenario in remote working, which has become widespread worldwide after the lockdown due to the Covid pandemic.
The
See also US officials stationed in Taiwan said frankly: No longer regard Taiwan as a problem in US-China relations | Li Yingjie | Gu Liyan | Diplomatic Medal