He lives in Treviso, plays in Treviso and won his first trophy with the national team, under 17, because there isn’t a national team for him yet. The 15-year-old Simone Porro is the great protagonist of the week in Treviso volleyball.

“I want to go to the 2028 Olympics, and win them with the Italy shirt,” he says. The ambition is boundless, like his class, like his personality. He is the third son of the famous Porro dynasty, who grew up mostly in Treviso. Paolo Porro, from Genova Voltri, took off after Volley Treviso and has been playing steadily for two seasons in A1, now he is in Milan and has won the under 21 European Championship. Luca Porro has been playing for two seasons in Prata, an A2 team, convinced in the project last year by the other Treviso driver Mattia Boninfante, his teammate. And the results have been seen: victory in the Coppa Italia and promotion from A3 to A2.

Finally Simon. Since last year Luca and Simone Porro have been living in Frescada di Preganziol, on the outskirts of Treviso. In the morning Simone is brought to school by Dante Boninfante, the former directorial talent of Sisley, father of Mattia. Dante trains Prata. Simone has just won the Wevza trophy with Italy in Darfo Boario terme and obtained the title of Mvp, best player of the event. He is predestined, he knows it too but he has a seraphic calm. «I’m not engaged, I like the singer Lazza, I go to school in Treviso at the Duca degli Abruzzi Social Economics High School – he introduces himself – I’m a volleyball player in Treviso’s C and I enjoyed myself with the Azzurri national team. But at school I don’t want shortcuts for my present in volleyball. When the professors want they can question me».

At the Wevza Trophy, valid for qualifying for the European Championships which Italy won hands down, the Azzurri beat Spain, the same opponent they had made their debut with, 3-0 in the final, narrowly winning 3-2. «The only match in which we played subduedly was the first against Spain. Then we broke up and faced all the opponents head on. I’m happy with how we expressed ourselves.” It was a bit like coach Cappelletto in Treviso who convinced him to change roles, to be a setter, after a spell in attack. «In the evolution of the role – thinks Simone – I am convinced that a director must know how to attack. In fact Giannelli often attacks, or even Mattia Boninfante when I’ve seen him play. The director must lead the team to catapult themselves out of the most intricate situations». He doesn’t say it openly, but Simone is also inspired by the brothers Paolo and Luca, with whom he lives in Frescada di Preanziol. They have been living here for a year and a half. Just Luke says. «Simon? Well, he’s poor-just joking-no come on, he’s someone who is committed. Come on, he’s good.”

Mamma Barbara Cadei dotes on all three. «Paolo seems more shy, but of the three he is the most serious. Luca is the most playful – she warns – while Simone is the most unpredictable. Paolo is 21 years old, Luca 18, Simone 15, but he is already 1.88 meters tall ». Over the weekend, his father Fabio, area manager of a company in Gubbio, joins Frescada. The future talents of the national team chasing the Olympics leave from Treviso.