Head of Russian Mercenary Group Wagner Killed in Mysterious Air Crash: Biden Reacts

Wagner Leader Reports Death in Air Crash, Biden Says “No Surprise”

On August 23, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozin, was killed in a plane crash, according to reports from the Russian aviation agency and the mercenary group itself. The crash occurred in Russia, near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region, resulting in the death of Prigozin and nine others on board, including his assistant Dmitry Utkin.

The incident has sparked speculation and controversy, with media related to the Wagner Group blaming Moscow for the crash. Juri Rescheto, director of DW’s Russia office, believes that the crash was not an accident and suggests that Prigozin’s growing power and his open questioning of the Russo-Ukraine war may have made him a target for the Kremlin. Rescheto believes that with Prigozin’s death, the Wagner Group may cease to exist as a fighting force.

The news of Prigozin’s death did not come as a surprise to U.S. President Joe Biden, who stated, “A lot of what’s happening in Russia is Vladimir Putin behind it.” Ukrainian politicians and foreign officials also commented on the incident, with Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak suggesting that Putin will use Prigozin’s death as an example to dissenters ahead of the 2024 elections.

Prigozin gained attention in June when he led a brief mutiny against Moscow, targeting Defense Minister Shoigu and Chief of Staff Gerasimov. The mutiny sparked a 24-hour riot of Wagner mercenaries, during which they announced the takeover of military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don. However, the situation quickly changed when Belarusian President Lukashenko announced an agreement with Prigozin, halting the operations of Wagner mercenaries.

Yevgeny Prigozin, also known as “Putin’s chef,” founded the private mercenary group Wagner in 2014. The group played a significant role in aiding Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and has been active in the war in eastern Ukraine. Prigozin’s death has raised questions about the future of the Wagner Group and its operations.

The exact circumstances surrounding the plane crash and Prigozin’s death remain unclear, leaving room for speculation and conspiracy theories. As investigations continue, the world watches to see how the incident will shape the future of mercenary activities in Russia and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

