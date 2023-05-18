Home » Heart is not enough for Meta Catania, Naples qualifies for the championship semi-finals
World

Heart is not enough for Meta Catania, Naples qualifies for the championship semi-finals

by admin
Heart is not enough for Meta Catania, Naples qualifies for the championship semi-finals

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

The dream remains in the drawer. No feat in Naples for Meta Catania who fights but loses 5-3 on the Neapolitan parquet in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the 5-a-side football championship play-offs after…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The heart is not enough for Meta Catania, Naples qualifies for the semi-finals of the Scudetto appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ethiopia, the army claims the killing of thousands of Tigray fighters

You may also like

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Daily horoscope for May 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy