here are the pictures of the house where Scarface lived and died

The villa where Al Capone (Alphonse Gabriel Capone), an American mafioso of Italian origins and one of the best known American criminals of the last century, lived and died has been demolished. The house was built in 1922 in the Spanish style and was located on an island in Biscayne Bay (Florida lagoon), near Miami. It included a swimming pool, a private beach, seven rooms and a dock. Al Capone, nicknamed Scarface (for the scars on his face), was the owner from 1928 until his death on January 25, 1947, when he was 48 years old. In 2021 the mansion was sold for $15.5 million. Subsequently, attempts to save the villa through a petition proved to be in vain. (Lapresse)

August 14, 2023 – Updated August 14, 2023, 6:03 pm

