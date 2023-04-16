here is Pal, Gil and Gal. Requirements, amounts and how to apply

All new Basic income and its point-by-point variants, according to the latest updated draft. From Mia to Gil to Gal, to Pal, acronyms, formulas and tools of the reform signed by the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone that the government should launch in the coming weeks.

End of run for Citizenship Income

As required by the Budget law, the current Income it will last for the maximum recipients for seven months and it will be destined to run out anyway by the end of the year. The indicated time limit does not apply to recipients of basic income who, before the expiry of the seven months, were taken over by social services, as they cannot be activated for work. In case of families within which there are persons with disabilities, minors or persons at least sixty years of age, the maximum limit of seven months does not apply, without prejudice to the limit of use of the benefit by 31 December 2023. Once the chapter on Citizenship Income is closed, three new instruments will arrive in its place.

La Pal, the service of accompaniment to work

The work support service (PAL), provided for in favor of current citizens’ income beneficiaries considered employable who, upon expiry in 2023 of the maximum period of seven months for using the benefit, have signed the employment agreement and are included in active employment policy measures, including those carried out by employment agencies , or training or in projects useful to the community. These subjects can request the disbursement of this benefit from 1 September 2023. The active employment policy measures mentioned above also include training courses universal civil service and socially useful jobs. The economic benefit of the PAL consists of a monthly allowance of 350 euros for each applicant, up to the maximum limit of the previous amount for the family unit to which they belong. It is clarified that the PAL is recognized no later than 31 December 2023.

The Inclusion Guarantee or Gil

It will be called Gil the new revised and corrected Citizenship Income. It will fire from January 1, 2024. The Gil is granted, upon request, to households in which there is at least one member with a disability, or a minor or at least sixty years of age, or a person who has been recognized as having a pathology which gives rise to an allowance for the civil disability, even temporary.

The family unit of the applicant must jointly possess: a value ofISEE not exceeding 7,200 euros and a family income value lower than a threshold of 6,000 euros per year multiplied by the corresponding parameter of the equivalence scale (threshold which then adjusts with the equivalence scale of 1, then increased by 0.4 for an adult component with or for another component over sixty or with disabilities, 0.15 for each minor up to two, 0.10 for each minor over the second), a value of the real estate assets, as defined for ISEE purposes, other than the house of residence within a maximum value for IMU purposes of 150,000 euros, not exceeding 30,000 euros; a value of movable assets, as defined for ISEE purposes, not exceeding a threshold of 6,000 euros, increased by 2,000 euros for each member of the family following the first, up to a maximum of 10,000 euros, increased by a further 1,000 euros for each minor following the second.

The economic benefit of the Inclusion Guarantee, on an annual basis, consists of a supplement to the family income, up to the threshold of 6,000 euros per year (500 euros per month) multiplied by the corresponding parameter of the equivalence scale. The economic benefit is also made up of a supplement to the income of households residing in a house leased with a duly registered contract, for an amount equal to the amount of the annual rent envisaged in the lease contract, as declared for ISEE purposes, up to up to a maximum of 3,360 euros per year (280 per month).

The Gil is paid monthly for a continuous period not exceeding eighteen months and can be renewed, after a one-month suspension, for further periods of twelve months. At the end of the twelve-month renewal periods, a one-month suspension is always envisaged.

Gal, the Guarantee for work activation

In order to favor the activación in the world of the work of the people at risk of social and occupational exclusionwho are part of households that do not have the requisites to access the Guarantee for Inclusion, is established, by January 1, 2024the Job Activation Guarantee (GAL), as a measure of economic support for job activation.

The GAL is recognized at people between 18 and 59 years old in conditions of absolute poverty, with a valid ISEE value not exceeding 6,000 euros per year. The GAL can be recognized, for each nucleus, to a maximum of two people, without prejudice to the value of the ISEE. The GAL is incompatible with the Guarantee for Inclusion and with any other public integration or income support instrument for unemployment.

The economic benefit is fixed in a monthly amount of 350 euros, disbursed for twelve months, with no possibility of renewal. The economic benefit, for the second applicant, within the same family nucleus, is equal to 175 euros per month. The benefit starts from the month following that of signing, by the applicant, of the digital activation agreement. The beneficiary must be summoned to the competent employment service within 120 days of signing the digital activation agreement and, failing that, the economic benefit is suspended. The disbursement of the benefit is in any case conditional on the release of the declaration of immediate availability to work.

The activation path is implemented through the platform common to Gil through automatic submission to job centres. The economic benefit is disbursed by means of a monthly bank transfer by INPS. Once the digital activation agreement has been signed, the beneficiary of the GAL is required to adhere to a personalized job placement path, by signing a personalized service agreement.