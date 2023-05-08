Home » here is the program for the week
World

here is the program for the week

by admin
here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Monday 21:00 – One, Two…X! – Aftermath special with ThorX360 and mallet – Special Guest Simone Incelli
  • Martedì 21:00 – Saints Row – The Heist and The Hazardous DLC with mallet
  • Wednesday 19:30 – Diablo IV – Developer Update – Seasons, Cosmetic Content and Season Pass live commentary with ThorX360 and mallet
  • Wednesday 21:30 – Redfall con Prophet_Vader
  • Thursday 21:00 – Microsoft Flight Simulator – Update XIII – Oceania and Antarctica con Sonakin
  • Friday 21:00 – Diablo IV – Server Stress Test con ThorX360 e Sonakin
  • Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con Prophet_Vader

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

See also  one dead in collision between cars, trucks and campers

You may also like

Zorja on depression and playing on the street...

Californian returns 30 stolen statues and vases to...

SAMOTER / Data control: synonymous with process efficiency...

A summit with the countries of Central Asia:...

How Russia prepares for Victory Day

TSC took a big step towards the Champions...

In Israel green light for the production of...

Waltz in the Sicilian police headquarters, Agnello leaves...

“Yes to comparison but no to government alibi”....

FEIMI – Fashion Fair Winter 2023 on Avenida...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy