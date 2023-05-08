here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

Monday 21:00 – One, Two…X! – Aftermath special with ThorX360 and mallet – Special Guest Simone Incelli

with ThorX360 and mallet – Martedì 21:00 – Saints Row – The Heist and The Hazardous DLC with mallet

with mallet Wednesday 19:30 – Diablo IV – Developer Update – Seasons, Cosmetic Content and Season Pass live commentary with ThorX360 and mallet

live commentary with ThorX360 and mallet Wednesday 21:30 – Redfall con Prophet_Vader

con Prophet_Vader Thursday 21:00 – Microsoft Flight Simulator – Update XIII – Oceania and Antarctica con Sonakin

con Sonakin Friday 21:00 – Diablo IV – Server Stress Test con ThorX360 e Sonakin

con ThorX360 e Sonakin Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con Prophet_Vader

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!