Gabriel Boric had an unusual accident with a slide when he was walking through Chile

It was not a comfortable weekend for Gabriel Boric, the president of Chilewho last Saturday starred in an unusual accident in a children’s slide when it was touring Punta Arenas, Magellan Region.

The president enjoyed the afternoon in a square from his hometown, where he arrived to vote in Constituent Council electionsand was caught by a neighbor in the area having fun in the square with his wife, Irina Karamanos.

But curiously when he tried to get off the big red slide the one i was playing on, the president got stuck and got stuck for a few minutes. there then He is seen in a suit and swinging his legs to be helped.

Yes ok the incident ended with a happy ending why Boric was able to get out, a part of the slide came off. Notably these types of children’s slides have too narrow a tip for adultsso it was an accident that could be prevented.

Hours later, the mayor of Punta Arenas was forced to respond to the uncomfortable incident. Claudio Radonichwho went to the square with the local director of Municipal Works, confirmed that the slide “had a detached part”, which would be repaired this Monday.

However, Radonich celebrated Boric’s visit and distanced himself from the controversy. “It’s always nice when the president comes to town,” he commented and closed the topic.

How the elections to the Constituent Council in Chile took place

Chileans voted this Sunday to elect the drafters of a new Constitution after the failure of a previous constituent process strongly promoted by President Gabriel Boric, who when casting his vote said that “this time there is no margin for error.”

The vote to choose the 50 directors started at 8 and lasted until 18 (7:00 p.m. in Argentina), and the Chileans lined up at 38,663 tables in 2,932 locations throughout the countryguarded by military and police.

The formation of the extreme right consolidated its advantage with 35.78% of the votes, exceeding 2 million votes. In second place appearsThe official left-wing list Unity for Chile, with 27.85% and 1.6 million preferences. The traditional right wing of Chile Seguro adds 21.45%.

The center-left, grouped in the list All for Chileconfirmed his poor electoral performance reaching only 9.09%. While the People’s Party closed the voting with only 5.33%. Neither of these groups would elect directors.

More than 15.1 million Chileans were compulsorily called to the polls to choose, among 350 applicants.

