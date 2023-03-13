Hiccup problem: how to fix it? We give you some “grandma’s” tips and also one that grandma would never give you!

Il hiccup… what a nuisance! Having it causes us a lot of discomfort, and that would be the minimum, but we absolutely mustn’t underestimate it because it could even be dangerous.

In most cases though, there’s nothing to worry about. It’s just a temporary disturbance caused by a somewhat “complicated” breathing that often goes away even with some rudimentary little tricksand, without even having to take any medicine. We show you some as old as the world and another that you may not expect but that could be decisive!

First of all, a question that you may have often asked yourself: what causes hiccups? It’s a phenomenon that is usually due to repeated contractions of the diaphragm, that particular muscle that contracts during inhalation and relaxes during exhalation. These contractions are caused by irritation of the phrenic nerve, a nerve that is supposed to control the contractions of the diaphragm. When the phrenic nerve is irritated it happens that every contraction of the diaphragm closes with an abrupt closure of the glottis, an episode which then leads to the typical “hic” which is the identifying sound of the hiccup.

How to get rid of the hiccups: some (almost) foolproof tricks

But no more talk! You will certainly have appreciated the technical excursus, but we all know that you are here for another reason. You have the hiccups and you want to do it pass somehow: how to do? Let’s try to give you some “grandmother’s” advice and one a little less usual, more “from older brothers”. Hold your breath and… let’s begin!



HOLD BREATH: Yeah, we didn’t ask you to just randomly hold your breath. One of the most popular methods to control hiccups is to hold your breath for a few seconds, about 10 and several times. Thus the rhythm of the diaphragm is interrupted and the hiccups, as if by magic, stop. Alternatively, take a deep breath until you’ve let all the air out, until the hiccups disappear.

HOW SCARY!: It sounds like a classic false myth, but it's true: a good scare interrupts the hiccups. Having a gasp of fear interrupts the rhythm of the diaphragm and has the same effect as holding your breath. It's not easy and it's not even pleasant to get scared, but… give it a try!

DRINK WATER IN SMALL SIPS: Another very popular method is to drink water in slow sips. In fact, swallowing several times can help "tease" the diaphragm and restore its natural rhythm.

DON’T THINK ABOUT IT: It’s not easy but… try not to think about it! Focusing on something else is another system that could be very useful. Relax, count to 10 and move your head elsewhere. Diverting attention could stop the hiccups. Strange but true.

YOU SMOKE: This is the last piece of advice, the slightly less "clean" one. It doesn't happen to everyone, but some are able to stop hiccups immediately after smoking, even after a few puffs of a cigarette. Even if you are not a heavy smoker, ask a friend for a cigarette or even just to have him take a couple of puffs. If it works it will work right away, otherwise it won't work!

At that point there are only two ways left: hope it goes away on its own or go to a doctorin order not to risk ending up like that gentleman from Iowa who entered the Guinness Book of Records for having had a hiccup along 68 years. We certainly don’t wish you that!

