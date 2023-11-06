High Death Toll and Intensifying Conflict in the Gaza Strip and West Bank

Over 9,700 People Dead in Gaza Strip and 153 Dead in West Bank in Ongoing Conflict

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the current round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 9,700 people in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, the death toll has reached 153. Israeli media, citing the Israeli Ministry of Health, reports that over 1,400 Israelis have died in these conflicts.

The Israeli army has announced that it has divided the Gaza Strip into two parts, while Hamas claims to be fighting the Israeli army on multiple fronts. The Israeli Ministry of Defense spokesperson stated that on November 5th, the Israeli army launched a joint military operation from sea, land, and air, which led to the division of the Gaza Strip. Palestinian media reported that the Israeli army launched more intense air strikes in the north and northwest of Gaza City, causing an interruption in internet and communication services.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that the Israeli army has completely surrounded Gaza City and split the Gaza Strip into northern and southern segments. The Times of Israel quoted a military spokesperson saying that Israeli troops had reached the coast of the Gaza Strip and assumed control of the area.

During the operation, the Israeli army continued to target the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), attacking their outposts, military positions, and underground infrastructure. The Israeli army reported killing numerous armed personnel. They also discovered a significant cache of weapons, including guns, ammunition, suicide drones, and guided weapons, in a residential house in Beit Hanoun. Nearby, a laboratory used to produce explosives was destroyed.

According to Palestinian media reports, on the evening of November 5th, the Israeli army launched an “unprecedented” air raid on the northern and northwest areas of Gaza City. Some sources claim that the Israeli army carried out hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip in less than an hour, with heavy bombardment hitting areas near several hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Qassam Brigades, an armed faction affiliated with Hamas, reported engaging in battles with the Israeli army in various locations in the Gaza Strip on November 4th and 5th. They claimed to have partially or completely destroyed over 20 Israeli military vehicles, including tanks and armored vehicles. The Qassam Brigades, in collaboration with the “Quds Brigade” of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Jihad), attacked Israeli military vehicles in the southern area of Tal Hawa, southwest of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, multiple Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, continued to face rocket attacks, resulting in air defense sirens being sounded. Witnesses reported hearing explosions in downtown Tel Aviv, although no casualties have been reported thus far.

In a separate incident, it has been reported that Israel bombed the Magazi refugee camp on the evening of November 4th, killing 51 people, most of whom were women and children. The Palestinian News Agency stated that more than 30 people were killed in the Israeli bombing, with dozens seriously injured. Hamas accused the Israeli army of directly bombing residential buildings in the refugee camp, emphasizing that most of the victims were women and children. Israel has yet to comment on the allegations.

The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip has placed immense pressure on the region’s healthcare system. Nearly 1.5 million people have been displaced, seeking shelter in United Nations agencies, with friends and family, or local medical institutions. The influx of displaced individuals has overwhelmed the already strained medical facilities.

At the Nasser Medical Center, the largest hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, the clinical capacity has been exceeded. The hospital square is now populated with over 15,000 displaced people, forced to leave their homes due to Israeli air strikes. Living conditions in the hospital square are extremely poor, with makeshift tents made from curtains, carpets, and fabrics providing minimal shelter.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated on November 5th that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire unless Hamas releases Israeli personnel that they have detained.

Palestinian President Abbas met with US Secretary of State Blinken on November 5th and called for an immediate end to the devastating conflict. Abbas urged for the accelerated delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, including medical care, food, water, electricity, and fuel. He emphasized that Israel must take full responsibility for the current situation and stated that military means will not bring security to Israel, advocating for the end of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories as the path to lasting peace.

During the coordination meeting of Arab foreign ministers hosted by Jordan on November 4th, the participating countries demanded an immediate ceasefire and emergency humanitarian assistance for Gaza. Jordan’s King Abdullah II rejected any attempt to divide Palestine, affirming that the West Bank and Gaza Strip are integral parts of Palestine.