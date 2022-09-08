The Holy See Press Office issued an announcement stating that the representatives of the Holy See abroad held a meeting in the Vatican in the past few days and were received by Pope Francis on September 8.

(Vatican News Network) The Holy See Press Office issued a public report on September 6 that the representatives of the Holy See abroad will hold a triennial meeting from September 7 to 10 in accordance with the will of Pope Francis. At 8:00 am on the 7th, a consecrated mass was held in the Choir of St. Peter’s Basilica, presided over by Cardinal Parolin, which opened the meeting. This was followed by a meeting of the representatives of the Holy See with the heads of various departments of the State Council and several departments of the Holy See, and finally with the Mission to the Holy See, thus closing the first day of the meeting.

At 9:00 a.m. on the 8th, representatives of the Holy See abroad visited Pope Francis at the Pontifical Building. After that, they continued to hold meetings. At 7 p.m., these representatives of the Holy See attend Vespers in the Sistine Chapel. On the 9th, group discussions are expected to be conducted according to continents. At 7:30 a.m. on the 10th, delegates of the Holy See participated in a communal mass at the Casa Santa Marta, presided over by the Pope. Afterwards the meeting continued. At 12:00 noon, under the leadership of Archbishop Angelo Acerbi, the Apostle of the Holy See, the meeting concluded with a devotional meditation.

According to the communiqué of the Holy See Press Office, “The meeting was chaired by the Secretary of State of the Holy See, and the participants included heads of various departments of the State Department, 91 ambassadors of the Holy See and 6 resident observers without bishop status. failure to attend the meeting due to reasons or other inescapable business“.

The announcement goes on to state, “In the field of the diplomatic service of the Holy See, in addition to the representatives of the Holy See mentioned above, there are currently 167 collaborators with diplomatic status serving at the Holy See embassies or the Holy See State Department. After completing the training, the four students of the Academy will participate in a one-year missionary work in accordance with the will of Pope Francis.”

