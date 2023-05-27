Holy See’s Message for World Tourism Day 2023: Strengthening green investments to care for our common home – Vatican News Vatican

The 44th World Tourism Day will be held on September 27 this year. Archbishop Fisikeira, Acting Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Holy See, issued a message on May 26, inviting tourism practitioners to respect people and the environment, and not to be short-sighted.

(Vatican News Network)On the basis of the teaching of Pope Francis, to strengthen the care of creation more effectively and actively: this is the mission that the Church aspires to invest in with all countries and with many tourism-related institutions. Archbishop Fisikeira, Acting Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Holy See, expressed this wish in his message for the 44th World Tourism Day. This year’s Tourism Day will be held on September 27 this year, and the theme of the announcement is “Tourism and Green Investment”. Archbishop Fisikeira reiterated Pope Francis’ call in the encyclical Laudato si, urging everyone to support investments that promote sustainable development. “The effort to respect nature, which God has created and entrusted to us, is also a testimony of faith”. “The care and protection of the created world belong to the message of the Bible.”

Contribution of Christians in Tourism

Archbishop Fisikeira noted that tourism “is also a great opportunity for the Christian community” not only to work side by side with relevant institutions “to enable people to enjoy their holidays”, but also to “express the meaning of acceptance”. Acceptance, explained the archbishop, is the “spirit of faith” that the Christian community “lives”, which is especially important “in a cultural environment of indifference”.

Christians are therefore called to talk to tourists, show them concern, “make holidays a peaceful experience”, make the Gospel accessible to people and awaken “an interest in prayer and spirituality”. In this way, the holidays can be filled with meaning.

value human dignity

In addition, in tourism, the economic aspect must be taken into consideration, but it should not override ethics. With concern for creation, Christians must promote “a form of economy that does not seek to maximize profits”. Profit maximization “often leads to the destruction of nature, with strong consequences for human dignity”.

With regard to “attention and support for investments in sustainable development”, Archbishop Fisikeira defines it as “a far-sighted vision, open to long-term planning, not short-sighted”. The archbishop appeals to “make room for the creativity of all generations so that the dignity of each individual can be restored”. However, this will require the support of “concepts, trust and policies” to “smartly identify the most appropriate programs that focus on the well-being of all and enhance the quality of life”.

Art and culture help to know God

In terms of investments, Fisikeira Chimian “does not only look at mass tourism”, which could cause “a loss of cultural and religious qualities”. Investments should promote the dignity of tourism workers, thus “enhancing their work and the level of tourism”.

The Acting Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Holy See emphasized “the value, importance and guardianship of art and culture” as they contribute to “the knowledge of God and the vitality of the foundations of the Christian faith”. “The path of beauty is an integral part of our mission to proclaim the Gospel and promote the spiritual growth of believers”. The protection of works of art is “everyone’s responsibility and therefore all forms of violence that harm the preservation of works of art must be severely condemned”.

The holidays are a time to care for a shared home

In his message for the 44th World Tourism Day, Archbishop Fisikeira stressed that tourism should “respect people and the environment” and encouraged tourism practitioners to offer different holidays: “More solidarity, less consumerism; more respect Nature can contemplate the multiple manifestations of beauty”. May the holidays also “inspire people to adopt those behaviors and patterns of life conducive to looking up again to heaven, to rediscover the goodness of faith, the power of charity, the certainty of hope”.

The Archbishop finally set his sights on the 2025 Jubilee, indicating that Pope Francis expects us to “contemplate the beauty of creation and take care of our common home”. In preparing for the Jubilee, we should focus on creation and “build the future together with firm hope”.

