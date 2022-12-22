[The Epoch Times, December 22, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Ye Zeyu Hong Kong comprehensive report) The Center for Health Protection announced that as of 00:00 on the 21st, there were 16,953 new confirmed cases, including 15,971 local cases and 982 imported cases , and another 50 deaths were reported.

In terms of nursing homes, a total of 37 residents and 6 employees in 23 homes were diagnosed, 41 residents were listed as close contacts, 9 residents and 1 employee were diagnosed in 8 disabled homes, and 27 residents were diagnosed. listed as close contacts.

713 schools reported 1,868 new positive cases, involving 1,542 students and 326 teaching staff. A total of 42 classes in 39 schools were suspended for 7 days, including 2 kindergartens/child care centers, 10 primary schools, and 27 secondary schools.

As of 00:00 on the 21st, the Public Health Laboratory Service Office of the Department of Health has found a total of 226 cases of XBB, 6 cases of XBD, 8 cases of BA.2.75.2, 7 cases of BA.4.6, 13 cases of BF.7 and There were 38 cases of BQ.1.1 subseries, and a total of 149 cases of XBB, 18 cases of XBD, 1 case of BA.2.75.2, 11 cases of BF.7 and 171 cases of BQ.1.1 subseries were found in local cases.

So far, there have been 1,123,458 positive nucleic acid test cases and 1,267,780 positive rapid antigen test cases in Hong Kong, and 11,293 deaths.

The Hospital Authority announced that 4,143 confirmed patients were hospitalized in public hospitals on the 20th, of which 549 were newly confirmed patients, 2,792 needed to be admitted to isolation facilities, 516 were receiving oxygen therapy, and 68 needed ventilators to assist breathing . At present, the overall occupancy rate of medical beds in acute hospitals is about 112%.

48 newly confirmed patients died in public hospitals. A total of 136 critical and 144 serious confirmed patients are currently hospitalized, and 35 critical patients are receiving intensive care.

In addition, Member of the Legislative Council Zhang Yuren was diagnosed and is now in home isolation. The Legislative Council Secretariat stated that Zhang Yuren returned to the Legislative Council Complex the day before yesterday, mainly stayed in the office on the 8th floor, and attended meetings in the reception room on the 7th floor. He has been wearing a mask during work. The quick test result of Zhang Yuren was negative that day, and he had no close contact with other members of parliament or his staff. The staff of its office conducted a rapid test yesterday, and the results were all negative.

After assessing the risk of infection, the Secretariat will arrange to disinfect the places and public places related to the infection cases. Since January this year, a total of 34 MPs have been infected. ◇

