Source: Voice of Securities Daily

On December 22, the A-share market opened higher and fell back. In the morning, the three major stock indexes opened higher and fluctuated, and further weakened in the afternoon; the turnover of the two cities increased slightly, but it was still less than 700 billion yuan, and northbound funds continued to enter the market, with a net purchase of nearly 3 billion yuan throughout the day. People in the industry generally believe that A-shares have once again fallen out of the price/performance ratio, and the trading volume is on the spot. Smart funds also show signs of testing the waters in advance, and the characteristics of the bottom are obvious.

The Shanghai stock index competes for the 60-day moving average for three consecutive days

On December 22, the three major A-share indexes opened high and moved low. The Shanghai Index returned to the 60-day moving average at the opening, but fell again during the session. The Shanghai Index has repeatedly competed for 3 trading days on this line. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.46% to 3054.43 points; the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.33% to 10876.31 points, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.36% to 2295.32 points. The total turnover of A shares was 657.904 billion yuan, an increase of 14.65% from the previous trading day , The net purchase of northbound funds was 2.815 billion yuan. On the whole, A-share stocks fell more than rose, with 843 rising and 4106 falling.

Regarding the trend of the broader market, Li Daxiao of Yingda Securities said that today’s A-shares opened high and moved low. In the pessimism, there are four positive signals hidden. First, the inflow of foreign capital is nearly 3 billion yuan. Foreign capital is generally very sensitive to positive news. Since November, the inflow has accelerated, which is by no means groundless. Second, the Hong Kong stock market rose sharply. Hong Kong stocks are even more dominated by institutional investors, which skyrocketed from 14,597 points on October 31 to 19,660 points.three isSSE 50 IndexIt rose 0.47% today. Although the Shanghai Composite Index has returned to around 3000 points, the Shanghai Composite 50 Index has risen from 2288 points to 2619 points since October 31, 2022, a surge of 14%. Fourth, the height, breadth, and strength of many favorable policies are not trivial, and they widely involve many key fields such as the optimization of epidemic prevention policies, private economy, real estate, platform economy, and vocational education.

Xu Shengxiong, the operation manager of wealth public offering products of Paipai.com, said that recently, the new crown virus infection in the society has had a staged impact on various links such as economic production, circulation and consumption, which led to the decline of A shares. However, after this round of decline, A shares fell again. Cost-effective, it can be seen that the volume of transactions is on the spot, and smart funds also show signs of testing the waters in advance, with obvious characteristics of the bottom.

Regarding the market outlook, Li Shiyu, general manager of Xiaoyu Investment, said that since the end of the year is approaching, institutional funds cannot make too much movement, so we need to wait for the market to have good opportunities after New Year’s Day. Therefore, for the remaining trading days at the end of the year, the market should still focus on shock adjustments and bottoming out.

Huang Ying, investment manager of Xinran Investment, said that a relatively large market opportunity may be coming soon. Internal and external troubles have never been the core issues of the Chinese economy and the stock market. At present, the decision-makers are fully aware of the internal and external troubles next year from top to bottom. Once they are united, the efficiency and strength will be polarized in another direction. However, the current stock market shows the opposite perception. The short-term performance of the market deviates significantly from the medium-term trend. The best investment window is before the Spring Festival.

The agency recommends focusing on two major areas of beauty care

On December 22, the industry sector showed a pattern of rising less and falling more. From the perspective of the 31 categories of Shenwan first-level industries, 11 industries rose, and 20 industries fell. In terms of growth rate, the beauty care industry topped the list with 4.11%, followed by the food and beverage and agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery industries with an increase of more than 1%. In terms of decline, power equipment topped the list, reaching 2.64%. In addition, two industries such as basic chemical industry and coal also fell by more than 2%.

In terms of individual stocks, 36 stocks closed at the daily limit price today, of which 6 stocks have risen for more than 3 trading days in a row; in terms of lower limit, 21 stocks closed at the lower limit price. From the perspective of Shenwan’s primary industry, the number of daily limit stocks in the food and beverage industry ranks first, reaching 5, followed by textile and apparel, with 4 daily limit stocks.

From the perspective of the concept sector, big consumption continued to strengthen, among which the anti-virus fabric sector led the rise.Fengzhu Textile、Ruyi Group、Anneldaily limit; the beer concept sector continues to be strong,Caramel packaging、Lanzhou Yellow RiverDaily limit; the pork sector rebounded,Zhengbang Technology、Guanghong Holdings、Jin Xinnong(Rights protection) daily limit.

Table: A list of stocks that have risen 3 consecutive times and closed at today’s daily limit

Watchmaking: Zhao Ziqiang

For investment opportunities in the strong beauty care industry,Cinda SecuritiesSaid that investment recommendations focus on two major areas: First, medical beauty: look forward to the recovery pace of the medical beauty industry starting from the downstream after the “cold spring”. The recent listing of China Shuangmei (Shengmei + Medical Beauty), the first share of Meili Tianyuan Hong Kong stock market, has passed.AmicThe Hong Kong stock listing expectations of medical beauty companies may be more optimistic. If the financing atmosphere of medical beauty becomes looser, leading companies in downstream medical beauty institutions are expected to benefit from it. The second is cosmetics: under the epidemic situation, consumption power is damaged, consumers’ demand for discounts and willingness to hoard goods are strengthened, which makes the siphon effect of the big promotion more prominent; there are relatively fewer catalysts in the industry after Double Eleven, but with the recovery of consumer sentiment, The annual report performance of leading companies’ new products is better than that of other consumer industries, which may drive the market into the beauty care layout cycle.

Regarding investment opportunities in the A-share sector, CICC Securities stated in a recent research report that the following two sub-sectors deserve long-term attention: First, classified registration is gradually promoted, and enjoys policy encouragement, and the low valuation is expected to continue to recover The higher education sector; the second is the vocational training sector, which benefits from the relaxation of epidemic control, and its performance and valuation are expected to usher in recovery.

