Popular Disney character Lina Belle welcomes guests in Chinese New Year costumes.Photo by Li Zhihua

Citizens took a group photo with the Chinese New Year decorations of the Disney character Stella Lou.Photo by Li Zhihua

Hong Kong Disneyland is full of Chinese New Year spirit.Photo by Li Zhihua

Hong Kong Disneyland holds a fan meeting, the character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (middle) meets fans.Photo by Li Zhihua

Hong Kong Disney characters meet fans.Photo by Li Zhihua

The media watched the planning and design of the world's first

The facilities of the

As the Chinese New Year is approaching, Hong Kong Disneyland holds the “Lucky Rabbit’s Wonderful Year” event to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Disney Duffy and his friend Linna Belle dressed up in Chinese New Year costumes to meet guests and celebrate the Chinese New Year. On January 13, Disneyland held a fan meeting to introduce the world‘s first “Frozen” theme park and information about this year’s exciting activities.

